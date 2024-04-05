Emerald Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $21,499,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $455.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.25 and a 200-day moving average of $439.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

