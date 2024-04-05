Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 319 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

