Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $261.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

