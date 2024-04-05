Emerald Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BLOK stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $776.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.