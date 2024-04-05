CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Billion

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $14.30 or 0.00021441 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $1.67 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00014087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001542 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66,715.99 or 1.00036567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011676 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00125937 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,235 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 14.23055966 USD and is down -9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,624,811.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

