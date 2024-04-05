Tezos (XTZ) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $29.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001336 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000671 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 997,527,204 coins and its circulating supply is 976,888,445 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

