Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761,354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 639,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 639,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR opened at $48.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

