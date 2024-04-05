ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NOBL stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

