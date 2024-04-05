367 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,097,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.5 %

DECK stock opened at $877.86 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $880.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $711.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.