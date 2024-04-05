Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 165,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 94,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Corsa Coal Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Corsa Coal alerts:

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of C$58.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 EPS for the current year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.