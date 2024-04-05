Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading 7.4% Higher

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.29. Approximately 1,103,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,452,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

