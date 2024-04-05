iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

