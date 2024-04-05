Tsfg LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $175.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.70 and its 200-day moving average is $161.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

