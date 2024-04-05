Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Diversified Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %
Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The firm has a market cap of C$473.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.84 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1801242 earnings per share for the current year.
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
