Diversified Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The firm has a market cap of C$473.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.59. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.10.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.84 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1801242 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DIV shares. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Royalty

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.