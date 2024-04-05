Alera Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 741,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

