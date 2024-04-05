Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.