Advisory Alpha LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.17.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPC opened at $216.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $218.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

