Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 584 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

