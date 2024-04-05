Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.170-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

