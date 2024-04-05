Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $214,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $477.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

