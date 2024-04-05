Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 13,133 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

COWZ opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

