Tsfg LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.