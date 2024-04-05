Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $188,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

JEPI stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

