Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $309.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 858.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

