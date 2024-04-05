Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

