Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Intel were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.