Lindsay Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Lindsay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $114.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $137.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lindsay

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.