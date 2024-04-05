TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.23 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $221.67 million and $8.23 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00066909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00025297 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00016205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00005931 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,963,336,269 coins and its circulating supply is 8,951,903,117 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

