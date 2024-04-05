Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.08

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.08 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.30 ($0.53), with a volume of 1192717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).

Topps Tiles Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £78.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,080.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.69.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

