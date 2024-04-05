Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 3726415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.51.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

