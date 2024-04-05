Blackfinch Spring VCT (LON:BFSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.50

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (LON:BFSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.21).
Blackfinch Spring VCT Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.98.
Blackfinch Spring VCT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
About Blackfinch Spring VCT
Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC a venture capital firm specializing in growth stage and early stage investments. It also makes follow-on co-investments. It seeks to invest in technology-enabled companies with a focus on research and development and innovation. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.
Read More
