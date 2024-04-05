PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.00

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.36), with a volume of 123920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.
