PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.00

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.36), with a volume of 123920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of £264.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,917.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

