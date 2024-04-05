Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 418,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 741,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cannae

Cannae Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Cannae had a negative net margin of 53.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,868,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 857,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $17,062,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $7,081,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 38,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 276,086 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 531,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 257,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.