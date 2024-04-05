KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 3.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

