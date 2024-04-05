Microsoft Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.63 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2024 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.52.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $275.37 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

