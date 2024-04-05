Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Decreased by Analyst

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million.

EPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $198.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

