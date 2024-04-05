Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Decreased by Analyst

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

NYSE:AR opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

