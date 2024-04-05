Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.79 million for the quarter.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
