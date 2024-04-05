HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for LM Funding America in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($4.28) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.00). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share.

LM Funding America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LM Funding America

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.36% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

