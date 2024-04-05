HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for LM Funding America in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($4.28) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.00). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LM Funding America’s current full-year earnings is ($6.00) per share.
LM Funding America Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $8.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.
Further Reading
