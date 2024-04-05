FY2024 EPS Estimates for BioStem Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BSEM)

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BioStem Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for BioStem Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioStem Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.
BioStem Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BSEM stock opened at 13.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.86. BioStem Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 1.20 and a fifty-two week high of 15.50.
About BioStem Technologies
BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.
