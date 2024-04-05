FY2024 Earnings Forecast for HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

HTCR opened at $0.98 on Friday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HeartCore Enterprises Dividend Announcement

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTCR Free Report ) by 400.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

