FY2024 Earnings Forecast for HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance
HTCR opened at $0.98 on Friday. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HeartCore Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HeartCore Enterprises
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.