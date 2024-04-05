Analysts Set Expectations for ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for ProMIS Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Institutional Trading of ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:PMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 3.10% of ProMIS Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

