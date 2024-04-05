Belrium Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001323 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000871 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.