Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Down 2.8%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 142,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 733,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCD. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Accolade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accolade

Accolade Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 64,777 shares of company stock valued at $946,100 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,139,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,387,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 111.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 946,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,731,000 after acquiring an additional 762,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.