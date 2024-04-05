Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.29. 64,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 411,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,069 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

