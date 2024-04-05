Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.55

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.55 and last traded at $170.28, with a volume of 68422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.87. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

