Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 636,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 284,412 shares.The stock last traded at $116.81 and had previously closed at $116.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

