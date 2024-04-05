ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 4.9%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 415,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,491,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PUMP. Benchmark downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PUMP

ProPetro Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $912.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 14.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ProPetro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.