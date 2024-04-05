AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Up 4.6%

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.98 and last traded at $72.95. Approximately 1,904,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,161,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 1,374,066 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 83.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 923,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 419,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.