Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 200,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 957,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gogo news, Director Harris N. Williams purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,509.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gogo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

